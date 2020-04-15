Bringing out celebrities desi side as they wrap up their glam avatars for post lockdown days, COVID-19 quarantine is seeing B-Town divas and hunks indulge in various household chores and Dream Girl star Nushrat Bharucha is no different. A latest video from the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star showed her giving a ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki‘ twist to her family time and it is too OTT to miss. Also Read - 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Changed Things for Me, Says Nushrat Bharucha As the Film Completes 2 Years Of Release

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrat shared the video featuring her in a grey dress as she sat with the ladies of the house on the floor to segregate vegetables spread on a sheet. Indulging in some kitchen goss, Nushrat can be seen engrossed in work as she helped her mom and grandmom as Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap’s track concluding the video. Nushrat captioned it, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki! Music courtesy @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus #FamilyTime #LockdownDay21 (sic).” Also Read - Chhalaang New Poster: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha in Dilemma Over Sports vs Exams, Film to Release on June 12

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film Chhalaang has been postponed for a June 12 release. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the cinema screens on March 13. Touted to be a social comedy, the Hansal Mehta directorial marks the reunion of the filmmaker and Rajkummar after Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

Chhalaang is a social comedy that revolves around the inspirational journey of a Physical Trainer teacher in a semi-government funded school in North India. Rajkummar essays the protagonist, Montu, the casual PT Master who is forced to put everything at stake due to circumstances and end up teaching students, a job he has never tried his hands on before. Montu’s journey, light-heartedly addresses the value of Sports Education in the schools. Nushrat plays his love interest, Neelu. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role.