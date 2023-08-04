Home

Nushratt Bharuccha Says ‘Dard Sabko Hota Hai’ On Being Replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Nushratt Bharuccha says the team of Dream Girl 2 would have had more fun if she was a par of the film. She made the statement at the trailer launch of her film 'Akelli'.

Nushratt Bharuccha on not being offered Dream Girl 2 (Photo: Instagram - Nushratt Bharuccha/ Ananya Panday)

New Delhi: Actor Nushratt Bharuccha is not part of Dream Girl 2. The trailer of the film was recently released and while Ayushmann Khurrana could be seen reprising his iconic character, it was Ananya Panday who found a place alongside him in the lead. Nushratt, who was the lead actor in the previous film, now spoke about being replaced. Without taking Ananya’s name, the actor opened up about being utterly disappointed.

Nushratt said she would be lying if she says she’s not hurt but nobody knows how and why an actor gets cast in a movie. At the press conference of her upcoming film ‘Akelli‘ in Delhi on Friday, the actor was asked to comment on not being a part of Dream Girl 2. She said, “Yaar hum humans hain. Dard sabko hota hai, disappointment sabko hoti hai (We are humans. All of us get hurt and feel disappointed). I am not someone to mince words and not say anything. But, having said that, ek film main ek actor ko kaun cast karta hai aur kaun cast hota hai, isko aaj tak koi nahi samajha hai (who casts whom and why in a film, nobody can answer that).”

Nushratt also appreciated Ayushmann and the director of the film, Raj Shaandilyaa, for being fabulous partners on Dream Girl 1. The actor, however, said only the makers can answer why didn’t they cast her in Dream Girl 2. “So, whom they cast, why did they cast, why didn’t they cast anyone – uska jawab vahi de sakte ha, main nahi de sakti hun (only they can answer that, I can’t). I can only say that I miss the whole team. I am very fond of Ayushmann, I am very fond of Raj, the director, and we had a blast in Dream Girl 1. I hope they have a blast in Dream Girl 2 as well. Aur agar main hoti toh aur bhi blast hota (If I were there, we would have had more fun),” she added.

Dream Girl 2 also stars new faces this time including Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi among others. Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz continue to reprise their old roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 25. Your thoughts on Nushratt’s statement?

