Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence after her RCB win video sparks online speculation: ‘Hadh hi paar…’

A viral video featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha during RCB's celebrations led to widespread online chatter, prompting the actress to share a candid reaction to the growing speculation.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts to the viral video controversy (Twitter)

Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally responded to the controversy surrounding a viral video that created a storm on social media. What started as a simple celebration post following Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory quickly turned into a topic of discussion after some users began speculating about an audio clip heard in the background. The assumptions spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting several discussions and theories online. As the debate intensified, the actress decided to address the issue herself and put an end to the rumours. Her clarification has now become a talking point among fans and social media users alike.

What triggered the controversy?

The controversy began when Nushrratt shared an Instagram Story celebrating RCB‘s memorable IPL triumph. While many fans focused on the team’s historic win, others became curious about a sound that could be heard in the background of the video.

Soon after, social media users started making assumptions about the audio clip. The speculation grew so much that fake explanations and misleading claims also began circulating online. As the rumours gained momentum, the actress chose to directly respond and reveal what had actually happened.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sets the record straight

Addressing the issue on Instagram Stories, Nushrratt strongly criticised the rumours and misinformation being spread online. She wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf.” The actress made it clear that the sound heard in the viral clip had nothing controversial about it and was simply the noise of a young puppy.

The real story behind the viral audio

Explaining the situation in detail, Nushrratt revealed that she was watching the IPL final at a friend’s house when the video was recorded. She shared, “So here’s the reality… I was watching the match at my friend’s house and their young puppy was making these crying ‘Sounds’. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”

To support her explanation, the actress also posted additional visuals from the same evening. She showed the house where she was watching the match and even shared footage of the puppy whose sounds had sparked the unnecessary speculation.

Why did she delete the original video?

Nushrratt also explained why the original story was removed from her account. According to her, she was advised to take it down because people might misinterpret the clip. She revealed that she had anticipated the possibility of confusion and eventually chose to delete the video to avoid unnecessary controversy. However, despite removing it, the clip had already gained attention and become a subject of discussion online.

Actress urges people to act responsibly

Concluding her statement, Nushrratt urged social media users to think carefully before making assumptions or spreading misinformation. She wrote, “People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn’t empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly.” Her response received support from many fans who appreciated her decision to clarify the matter and speak against online harassment.