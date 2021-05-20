Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will soon be seen in the role of a condom sales executive in her next film titles ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ being directed by Omung Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa. The actor has signed her first solo female-centric project and it’s indeed a quirky one. After playing lead roles in Dream Girl, Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrratt has got a chance to explore the actor in her and she will get rid of her stereotypical glam roles by playing a unique character in Janhit Mein Jaari. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Like a Dream in Rs 12,900 Embroidered Mini Dress| See Pics

While speaking to an entertainment portal, writer Raaj Shaandilyaa said that Nushrratt’s character hails from a town that finds a job as a sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company. In the film, the actor will be seen selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film also stars Amyra Dastur and Ravi Kishan. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Begins Shooting For Ram Setu, Shares First Glimpse of Her Character

He also adds, “In the film, Nushrratt hops between selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film focuses on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, which is rare for a woman.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Long-Hairdo Look From Ram Setu Goes Viral, Actor Plays Archaeologist - Your Thoughts?

During her conversation, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed she doesn’t think of a role being commercial or non-commercial, she just accepts it as a challenge. “When a story or character appeals to me, the actor in me doesn’t put it into a bucket of commercial or non-commercial. It’s the greed of portraying a challenging character that attracts me to a film”, the Dream Girl actor said.

The film was about to shoot in April, but due to Coronavirus’s second wave, the shooting halted.

The film’s poster focuses on a woman’s hand holding a megaphone, with the map of India formed by humans in the background. Mary tweeted the poster and wrote: “Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari… ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari! I’m looking forward to this film, it’s such an interesting concept.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC Mary Kom OLY (@mcmary.kom)