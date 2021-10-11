Nusrat Jahan confirms her marriage with Yash Dasgupta?: Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan hinted that she’s married to politician Yash Dasgupta as she dropped new pictures from the latter’s birthday celebrations on Instagram. The actor welcomed her first child in August this year after which she was scrutinised for not talking about the father of her child. However, after hinting that she is married to Yash through various posts and interviews, Nusrat finally dropped a picture on Monday to put a rest on all the rumours.Also Read - SOS Kolkata Starring Nusrat Jahan - Yash Dasgupta Gets a Release Date, to Premiere on Zee5

It was being speculated that Nusrat had a child out of wedlock and even though that's all about her personal life and choices, she put up a post to end it all. Nusrat shared a picture of Yash's birthday cake that had his initials – YD – along with 'Husband' and 'Dad' written over it.

Earlier, when she was being questioned over the name of her child's father, Nusrat kept it calm and took all the criticisms and shaming heads on. She later found strength as she gave birth to her first child and introduced him to the world as Yishaan J Dasgupta. Nusrat had a very public separation with her former husband Nikhil Jain after their marriage was deemed void. She had said that she never needed an official divorce from Nikhil because their marriage was never registered in India and was not valid under Indian Law.

She later began to date Yash who is a politician and a candidate for the West Bengal Assembly poll. Nusrat is the Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat in West Bengal.