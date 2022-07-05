Kaali Poster Controversy: Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan who herself faced severe backlash in 2020 for hurting religious sentiments when she posed as goddess Durga for a photoshoot, has reacted to the ongoing ‘Kaali’ poster controversy. Addressing the media during a recent conclave, Nusrat opened up on the recent controversy of a Toronto-based filmmaker Laal Manimekalai’s film Kaali’s poster.Also Read - Indian High Commission In Canada On 'Kaali' Poster Controversy: 'Withdraw Provocative Material'

Nusrat Jahan Reacts To Kaali Poster Controversy

Nusrat Jahan said, “Let’s not pull religion again and make it saleable. It’s good to sit in your home and watch this masala. Look, I have always supported creativity and individuality. Having said that, I also believe religious sentiments shouldn’t be hurt. If you are coming up with something creative, you decide and then take responsibility for your own actions as well. As far as I am concerned, I would never hurt anyone’s religious sentiments or mix creativity and religion.” Also Read - Leena Manimekalai Breaks Silence on Uproar Over Kaali Movie Poster: 'If The Price is my Life...'

While speaking on her 2020 controversy, she insisted that she has never hurt religious sentiments and it has never been her intention. Two years back Nusrat Jahan had herself received death threats for allegedly hurting religious sentiments when she dressed as Maa Durga for a special photoshoot. Back then, the actor-politician faced uproar for appearing as a Hindu Goddess while being a Muslim, especially from the Islamic groups. Also Read - 'Outrageous': Film Poster Shows Goddess Kali Smoking Cigarette, Police Complaint Against Director Leena Manimekalai

And now drawing parallels between both the incidents, Nusrat said asked ‘not to pull religion again and make it saleable’.

On Monday, Toronto-based filmmaker Laal Manimekalai’s film Kaali’s poster was subjected to strong criticism on social media for showing Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Soon as the poster was shared on Twitter, many netizens demanded filmmaker’s arrest and even trended the hashtag ##ArrestLeenaManimekalai.

On the other hand the director director hit back, saying: “I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given.” In a Twitter post in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy, the Madurai-born filmmaker said: “The film is about the events during Kaali’s strolls through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening. If they watch the movie, they will put the hashtag ‘love you Leena Manimekalai’ rather than ‘Arrest Leena Manimekalai’.”

ஒரு மாலைப்பொழுது, டோரோண்டோ மாநகரத்தில காளி தோன்றி வீதிகளில் உலா வரும்போது நடக்கிற சம்பவங்கள் தான் படம். படத்தைப்பார்த்தா “arrest leena manimekalai” hashtag போடாம “love you leena manimekalai” hashtag போடுவாங்க.✊🏽 https://t.co/W6GNp3TG6m — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 4, 2022



Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Monday (July 4) urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material.

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.”

Following ‘Kaali’ controversy, a Delhi-based lawyer on Monday (July 04) filed a police complaint against Manimekalai over the controversial smoking poster. He said that the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the religious beliefs of a particular community.