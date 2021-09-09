Kolkata: Actor and politician Nusrat Jahan was quizzed about her baby’s father at a recent event and she was quick to give the journalist his peace of mind. The actor welcomed a baby boy last month and she made her first public appearance on Wednesday at the launch of a salon. When a reporter asked her about her ‘better half’, she answered without taking any name.Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Yash Dasgupta By Her Side, Estranged Husband Nikhil Jain Reacts

Nusrat, who is known for being bold and confident, said that the father of the baby knows who he is and together, they are having a good time raising their child. Nusrat was quoted as saying, "I think that's a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody's character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time." The actor has named her newborn son Yishaan. She added, "It's a new life, it feels like a new beginning."

Earlier this year, Nusrat announced that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was invalid in India since they got married in Turkey in 2019. The couple said that they could only be considered live-in partners as per the Indian laws, not a married couple. After this, speculations started doing the round regarding Nusrat dating politician Yash Dasgupta who was also by her side during the birth of her son.

Yash was seen carrying Yishaan to the car from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital when the baby was born. He was also the one sharing Nusrat’s health update with the media. He said, “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.” Later, Nikhil also talked about the baby and wished him well. He was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”