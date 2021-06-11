Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan and actor Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines these days for all the wrong reasons. Nusrat and Nikhil, who got married in 2019, have parted ways and every day there is a new development in this controversy. It all started when Nusrat Jahan mentioned that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India. A few days ago, a close aide of Nusrat Jahan confirmed that the Trinamool Congress leader is pregnant and is now preparing for motherhood. Nusrat Jahan is few months pregnant and is busy taking care of herself and the baby. Also Read - Nikhil Jain Reveals Nusrat Jahan Was Asked to Register Marriage But She Avoided in a Long Statement - Read Here

Now, Zee News has got its hands on an exclusive picture of pregnant Nusrat Jahan, flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen posing with Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee and other friends.

After reports of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's separation had gone viral, she deleted all her photos with Nikhil, even their wedding pics. She further alleged that her belongings, like family jewelry and other assets, have been 'illegally held back'. Nusrat also alleged that her 'funds were mishandled' from various accounts without her knowledge.

After reacting to Nusrat’s claims, Nikhil also shared a long statement where he mentioned that always avoided the registration of their marriage in India. Talking about the belongings, Nikhil mentioned in his statement that they were also sent to her shortly after her shift.

Here is Nikhil Jain’s complete statement: