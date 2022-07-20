Nysa Devgan hot pics from party: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is currently vacationing in Greece with her friends. One of her best friends, Orhan Awatramani, who’s in fact friends with many celebrities and star kids, dropped new pictures from the party on Mykonos island. Nysa is seen in many photos and videos that Orry shared in his Instagram stories last night.Also Read - Nysa Devgan Sizzles in a Green Halter Neck Top With Plunging Neckline, Fan Says ‘Kajol Se Zyada Bold’- See Pics

For the party, Nysa dressed down in a printed skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit and a white shirt that she knotted up to give the entire flirty-go-sexy vibes while in Greece. The videos show Nysa having fun at the party as she makes funny faces and just lets her hair down. Nysa carried a chic handbag with her off-duty look and kept her hair tied in half. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Chilling In Spain With Her Friends- See Pics

Nysa Devgan parties in Greece with friends – check hot pics

Nysa hasn’t yet made her debut in Bollywood but she is one of the most popular star kids in the country. She is also a fashionista who never shies away from experimenting with her style. From wearing a risky thigh-high slit to flaunting a dangerously low plunging neckline, Nysa does everything with elan. She was also seen attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding wearing a bodycon dress in a lovely shade of pink. The dress simply accentuated her curves and made her look both formal and glamorous.

Nysa’s bold fashion sense also attracts trolls online. However, her parents – Ajay and Kajol have repeatedly said that they understand the parts and parcels of the game and they have brought up their kids to deal with both appreciation and criticism.

What do you think of Nysa’s new look though?