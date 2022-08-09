Bollywood actress Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan has become an internet sensation. Nysa, who is in London currently, is seen most of the time partying with her close friends. One of her best buddies Orhan Awatramani (Orry) turned a year old yesterday, and Nysa had to be there to celebrate the big day! For the birthday bash, Nysa wore a sexy and sultry lacy pink dress that had a plunging neckline. The star kid has always been private about her life and even her Instagram is not public. However, Orry makes sure always to share Nysa’s hot pics with her fans.Also Read - Friendships Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan to Helen-Waheeda Rehman-Asha Parekh, A Look at Bollywood Friendships

In the latest set of pictures, Nysa looked sensuously hot for the birthday party. The pictures are blurry, but you'll definitely spot the girl right there! While sharing the sneak peek of the birthday party Orhan captioned the post, "If the light is off, then it is not on #27".

Nysa Devgan posed with her gang of friends which also featured Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal. She too looked pretty as she posed with everyone.

A look at Nysa Devgan’s pictures from a friend’s party:

Nysa Devgan has been rumored to make her Bollywood debut and speaking about her speculated acting debut, her father-actor Ajay, in an interview with Film Companion said: “I don’t know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don’t know, she is in abroad and is studying right now.”

Ajay and Kajol married in 1999 and in 2003, they welcomed their daughter Nysa.