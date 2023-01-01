Nysa Devgan in Hot Black Dress Celebrates New Year With Ahaan Shetty And Orhan Awatramani – Watch

Nysa Devgan sizzles in hot black outfit as she celebrates New Year with Ahaan Shetty and Orhan Awatramani. - Watch

Nysa Devgan in Hot Black Dress Celebrates New Year: Nysa Devgan, known for her grand party celebrations welcomed 2023 with her friends Ahaan Shetty and Orhan Awatramani. Nysa, Ahaan and Orhan danced and partied like there’s no tomorrow as they kickstarted their New Year celebrations. The trio are known to be close friends and often hang out during birthday bash or holidays with friends. Nysa has recently been seen quite often at the party circle and her glamorous outfits are often making headlines at entertainment portals. The young diva is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter.

CHECK OUT NYSA DEVGAN’S VIRAL PARTY VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

NYSA DEVGAN PARTIES WITH AHAAN SHETTY AND ORHAN AWATRAMANI

Orhan shared a mash-up video of his New Year Bash with Nysa and Ahaan on his Instagram handle. He captioned his post as, “Why must all good things come to an end 💫✨ #HNY 22’23.” Netizens showered their love on the reel which is all about glitz and glamour. Everyone looks in a joyful mood bringing all the positive vibes for a fun-filled 2023. Ahaan is Suniel Shetty’s son who made his debut with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. Orhan is a social activist, animator and content creator who is close friends with Bollywood celebs.

Nysa completed her schooling from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. She will pursue her higher studies in Switzerland. Nysa’s younger brother Yug is 12-year’s-old.

For more updates on Nysa Devgn, check out this space at India.com.