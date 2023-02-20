Home

Nysa Devgan in Yellow Suit, Closely Works in Rural Areas to Encourage Children to Get Education

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa distributed sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district. Check pics

Bollywood actor-filmmaker-entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has been spearheading various social-work initiatives across the country under the aegis of their social-work wing NY Foundations. These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, vaccination camps during the pandemic, paying for medical aid, studies and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood. Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Shri Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.

Ajay’s daughter Nysa Devgan, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education/recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and also distribute sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district. Nysa wore a traditional yellow suit to attend the program.

Nysa personally interacted with over 200 students and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities.

Nysa Devgan is the elder child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple got married in 1999 after dating for several years. They also have a son Yug Devgan. Nysa has recently completed her schooling at Singapore’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is now continuing her higher education in Switzerland.

