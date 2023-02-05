Top Recommended Stories
Nysa Devgan Looks Bombshell in SEXY Off-Shoulder Golden Dress, Poses With Close Friends in New PICS
Nysa Devgan attended a Mumbai event with her friends. The star kid looks sizzling in these latest pictures. Take a look!
Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol Devgan, attended an event with her friend Orhan Awatramani. On Saturday, Orhan took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from an event in Mumbai.
Also Read:
- Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Words For Ajay Devgn Ahead of Pathaan Release, 'Ajay Has Been A Pillar of Support...' - Check Tweets!
- Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Reunites With Tabu After Drishyam 2 in Kaithi Remake
- Nysa Devgan in White Suit, Kajol in Floral Kurti Visit Siddhivinayak Temple, Fan Says ‘Poo Bani Parvati’
In one of the pictures, Nysa Devgan was seen in sexy off-shoulder golden dress. The diva completed her look with smokey subtle makeup look and half-tied tresses. For accessories, Nysa opted for a white bag and a cute pendant. Nysa posed with a dessert plate as she sat with her close friends and posed with them.
In a candid picture, Nysa laughed with her eyes closed as she walked with Orhan. She wore a yellow outfit and beige heels. Orhan added another blurry photo from the same location, laughing and enjoying. The last picture showed Nysa posing as she sat with Orhan and Tania Shroff. Instead of a caption, Orhan added rabbit face emojis. Reacting to the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Best boy” and Khushi Kapoor said, “Wowwww” and Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Love ya.”
Nysa Devgan Poses With Close Friends at an Event in Mumbai:
View this post on Instagram
Nysa is often seen with Orhan as they attend events and also take trips together. Orhan regularly shares pictures with Nysa as well as his close friends Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on his Instagram.
Nysa Devgan is the elder child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple got married in 1999 after dating for several years. They also have a son Yug Devgan. Nysa has recently completed her schooling at Singapore’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is now continuing her higher education in Switzerland.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.