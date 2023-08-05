Nysa Devgan Looks Fiery in Red Dress For a Clubbing Night With BFFs- See Unseen PICS

Home

Nysa Devgan looked sensational in a fiery red-hot dress as she posed with her close friends on a night-out. See latest pics!

New pictures of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa Devgan have surfaced online where she was seen enjoying a night out with her friends. She wore a strapless red dress and was seen posing with her friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, in one of the pictures. The duo were in Greece to celebrate his birthday.

On Thursday, businessman Vedant Mahajan, who often hosts star-studded parties in London and Mumbai, shared pictures from the recent bash at Tabu Mykonos. He posed with Nysa Devgan and Orry, who was dressed in a colourful shirt, in one of the pictures. Apart from this, singer, Kanika Kapoor was also spotted at the bash singing her chartbuster song ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’. Nysa was seen clicking a picture of the singer performing on stage at the bash. Reacting to the party pics, Orry commented “Take me back.”

Nysa Devgan Was Spotted Clubbing With Friends in Greece:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. In an interview with NDTV, Kajol was recently asked how her daughter deal with media attention. She revealed “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience,” Kajol told NDTV. “She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.”

