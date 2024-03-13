Home

Entertainment

Nysa Devgan Looks Like Bada** Barbie in Pink Fish-Cut Lehenga, Fans Say ‘Bilkul Kajol Jesi’ – PICS

Nysa Devgan Looks Like Bada** Barbie in Pink Fish-Cut Lehenga, Fans Say ‘Bilkul Kajol Jesi’ – PICS

Kajol drops stunning pictures of daughter Nysa from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. She also penned an 'biased' note for her badass girl - SEE PICS

Nysa Devgan Looks Like Bada** Barbie in Pink Fish-Cut Lehenga, Fans Say 'Bilkul Kajol Jesi' - PICS

Kajol and Ajay are undoubtedly devoted parents, who are frequently seen sharing pictures of their children on social media. Once again, Kajol used her social media profile to drop gorgeous photos of her daughter Nysa Devgan from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar along with a sweet and ‘biased’ note. Nysa looked stunning in the photos wearing a pink fish-cut lehenga with a lot of embroidery along with a matching blouse and dupatta. She wore her hair down and accessorized her appearance with exquisite makeup, large earrings, and rings. The captioned on the pictures read, “Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl colour etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink .. stunning in all the colours .. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom 🙏❤️ (sic).”

Nysa Devgan Looks Stunning in Pink Manish Malhotra Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s fans and followers reacted to her latest post featuring daughter Nysa. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Oh if Nysa marries Aryan Khan, she will fulfil our dream of Kajol marrying Shahrukh Khan❤❤ (sic).” Another user said, “She has your features and that no nonsense look kajol❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user said, “You are two of the most beautiful mothers and daughters in the world💕💕💕 (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Apple has not fallen far from the tree #stunning 😍😍 (sic).” The fifth one said, “Very nice looking junior @kajol madam ❤️👌 (sic).”

It’s important to note that several big names from Bollywood, business and even sports attended Anant and Radhika’s lavish pre-wedding extravaganza, which was held earlier this year from March 1 to March 3. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, among others.

On the professional front, Kajol most recently starred in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2. She also has Sarzameen, directed by Karan Johar, in the works, which will also be Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.