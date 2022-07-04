Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids in B-town, even though the young diva has not stepped into the showbiz yet. Nysa is currently pursuing higher studies abroad and hogs limelight whenever her picture surfaces on social media. Despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media with many fan clubs by her name.Also Read - Video Of Karan Johar's Twins Yash And Roohi Greeting Paparazzi With A 'Namaste' Will Melt Your Hearts- Watch

Recently Nysa partied the night away with her friends in a nightclub in London and pictures of the same are going big time viral on social media. Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika Rampal also joined Nysa and her gang for the party. Also Read - 'It's an Action Flick With a Female Protagonist' Says Divya Dutta on Why Audience Shouldn’t Miss Watching Dhaakad on ZEE5

Also Read - Suriya Fans Can't Keep Calm After Oscars Invite Him to Join Membership Committee, See Reactions

Nysa is wearing blue-coloured denim that she paired with a white-coloured off shoulder crop top. She left her hair open and with subtle makeup on, the star kid looked glamourous and stylish. She posed with her gang of friends including Mahika. Both the girls definitely looked at their glam best.

The pictures were shared by another famous social media sensation Orhan Awatramani who is friends with many popular star-kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Kihan and others, swipe to see all the party pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)



Nysa is currently studying in the United Kingdom. While many suggest that she wants to pursue her career in the film industry, her father Ajay Devgn recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great ‘disinterest’ in doing so.