Nysa Devgan Hot Photos: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is having the best time of her life as she chills with her friends in Europe. From dropping hot and sizzling pics from the trip to hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani, Nysa is in full swing. Nysa is quite popular on social media with many fan clubs by her name. Recently Nysa partied the night away with her friends at a restaurant in Europe and pictures of the same are going big-time viral on social media.Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa And Janhvi Kapoor Set BFF Goals While Having A 'Bawaal' Time With Varun Dhawan In Amsterdam- See VIRAL Pics

For the evening, Nysa Devgan wore a sexy green plunging neckline crop top with a halter neck. She completed the look with a white-trouser. Nysa also was seen posing with a famous social media sensation Orhan Awatramani who is friends with many popular star-kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Chilling In Spain With Her Friends- See Pics

Fans in the comment section started comparing her with mother Kajol. One of the users wrote, “Kajol Se Zyada Bold Hain”. Another user wrote, “Nysa aap bahot hot lagte ho”. Also Read - Nysa Devgn Parties at Nightclub in Sexy Plunging Neckline And White Crop Top, Fan Says ‘Kajol Ki Beti Sabse HOT’

Swipe to see all the party pics of Nysa Devgan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

Nysa Devgan is currently studying in the United Kingdom. While many suggest that she wants to pursue her career in the film industry, her father Ajay Devgn recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great ‘disinterest’ in doing so.