Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan has been making headlines for her sensational look. She is often seen partying with her friends in London. This time, the star kid shared a couple of sizzling hot pictures in a blue criss-cross halter neck top from a party in Mumbai that was attended by Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Nysa looked lovely as she posed in a fashionable blue halter neck top paired with a denim mini skirt. She also flaunted her sexy midriff in this look.Also Read - Nysa Devgan Celebrates Best Friend’s Birthday in London in Hot Pink Plunging Neckline Dress – See Pics

The star kids look their best and strike poses as they party. In one of the pictures, Nysa and her friends pose as they hold Orhan’s head on their lap. In another picture, Nysa and Janhvi kept their hands on Orhan’s shoulder. Jahnvi also sat on Orhan’s lap in one of the pictures. Nysa’s friend Orhan posed close to her at the party and the pictures from the bash have gone viral in a few minutes of upload. Also Read - Friendships Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan to Helen-Waheeda Rehman-Asha Parekh, A Look at Bollywood Friendships

Check hot and sexy photos of Nysa Devgan from the latest party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

Nysa is 18 years old and is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education Switzerland. Before this, she lived for three years in Singapore for her final years of school, having completed her elementary schooling in Mumbai itself.