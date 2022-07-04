Nysa Devgn Hot Photos: Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgn is known to make fabulous fashion style statements with her sartorial choices. The star kid was recently spotted at a party in London where several Bollywood celebs had come. For the nightclub, Nysa opted for a sexy plunging neckline white crop top with off-shoulder detailing. She completed the look with a pair of cool jeans that had a red star at the bag. Nysa Devgn had kept her hair, wore nude makeup and a dash of highlighter. In a series of photos shared by her friends from the night, Nysa was seen posing with her friends including Orhan Awatramani and Mahika Rampal, the daughter of Arjun Rampal.Also Read - Nysa Devgan Parties Hard With Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahika And Other Friends In London, Photos Viral

Nysa Devgn has a private account, however, her photos from the party were shared by her friends. Fans in the comment section were happy to see Kajol’s daughter. One of the fans wrote, “Kajol ki beti sabse hot”. Another user wrote, “Nysa bahot zyda sundar hain”. Also Read - Suriya Fans Can't Keep Calm After Oscars Invite Him to Join Membership Committee, See Reactions

A look at Nysa Devgn’s hot and sexy photos from the London party:

Nysa is 19-years-old and is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education Switzerland. Before this, she lived for three years in Singapore for her final years of school, having completed her elementary schooling in Mumbai itself. While many suggest that she wants to pursue her career in the film industry, her father Ajay Devgn recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great ‘disinterest’ in doing so. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Opens up About Nysa And Yug's Early Exposure to Social Media, Says 'There is no Escaping it'