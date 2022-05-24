Nysa in Hot Pink Bodycon Dress: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is an absolute diva when it comes to acing the party look. The star kid looked smoking hot in a bold pink body hugging outfit she donned for singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception held in London. Nyasa was seen posing with Kanika Kapoor and other guests at the reception party as she looked an absolute stunner in the body hugging deep neck attire.Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Grooves to Baby Doll With Gautam Hathiramani, Locks Lips With Husband at Post Wedding Bash!

Nysa can be seen in several candid poses and expressions at Kanika’s London reception bash. She looked ravishing in a sexy pink bodycon gown with plunging neckline at the grand occasion. Orhan Awatramani, known to be pals with several celebs also posed with Nysa and posted pictures on his Instagram handle. The star kid posed outside the London’s historic Victoria and Albert Museum with Orhan. Actor Jhanvi Kapoor also commented on Nysa’s pictures as she wrote, “Wasting time never looked this good 🔥👏.”

Although Nysa has a private social media handle, every once in a while, paparazzi and netizens keep sharing her glamorous and suave pictures on social media. Nysa is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but her fashion statements seem to be spot on with the latest trends.

What do you think about Nysa’s style game? Yay or Nay!

