Nysa Devgan Hot Pics: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa Devgan is in Greece, vacationing with her friends. Her close friend and social media sensation Ohran Awatramani never leave a chance to share pictures of him with Nysa and it becomes a treat for her fans as her Instagram account is private. Nysa Devgan remains in the news for her hot and sizzling photos. Ohran shared a series of pictures where Nysa in a black mini dress with plunging neckline chills with her friends.Also Read - National Film Awards Winners Full List: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Become Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Sweeps Big

A video had also gone viral of Nysa where she was seen partying with her friends. Nysa was seen drunk, grooving to music beats. The photos have originally been shared by Orhan Awatramani. While sharing the pics, he captioned, “& I only could, I’d make a deal w/ god & get him to swap our places 🩺”. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Reacts to His Third National Award Win, Congratulates Suriya | Official Statement

Check Nysa Devgn’s Hot And Sexy Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Also Read - National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Get Best Actor Honours For Tanhaji And Soorarai Pottru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nyasa_devgan)

Nysa Devgan will never be a part of Bollywood. Ajay Devgn had told Film Companion in an interview, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”