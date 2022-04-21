Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has turned 19 on April 20. On Wednesday, Nysa’s parents took to the social media and penned a heartful note for her daughter with a throwback pic. “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you,” Ajay posted. But, it’s not the post that is doing rounds on the internet. Nysa Devgn’s birthday bash picture with her friend has been shared by one of the fan pages and you won’t beleive how fans are reacting to it.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Issues Public Apology After Netizens Call Him Out For Problematic Ad- Check Viral Tweets

Nysa Devgn wore a sexy yet sensuous outfit for her 19th birthday. The starkid was seen wearing a black bralette with hot leather pants. The pic has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. Nysa held a glass of wine and posed with a friend who too was wearing a black dress. The gorgeous beauty rounded off the look with on-point makeup, hoop earrings and her hair tresses left open in natural curls. Also Read - RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm Within 3 Weeks - See Detailed Report

Although Nysa Devgn prefers to stay away from the limelight, every now and then, however her pictures go viral. Netizens were in awe of her and couldn’t believe that she is Kajol and Ajay’s daughter. A fan wrote, “Her look is on fleek” and another wrote, ‘Kajo ki beti zyda sundar hai’. Also Read - Nysa Devgn Burns Internet in White Short Dress And Hot Pink Heels at Friend's Party, Fans Ask 'Yeh Kajol Ki Beti Hai?'

Nysa Devgn’s stunning picture from her 19th birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa devgan (@nysadevganx)

Take a look at the comment section:

Nysa Devgn at her friend’s party

Nysa Devgn has a separate fan base now and we have a treat for them. A few days ago, she wore a mini white satin dress with hot pink heels at her friend’s party. She flaunted her curves in the photo as she posed giving side profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa devgan (@nysadevganx)

Did you like Nysa’s birthday party look? Let us know on the comment section below.