Mumbai: Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has grown up into a hot diva and even you cannot deny after looking at her latest pictures! She is in Mumbai and was spotted by the paps after stepping out with a friend from a restaurant. Nysa looked stunning in a white short skater dress and looked uber gorgeous. Her videos and pictures have gone viral and we cannot wait to share with you all. While the netizens started commenting on Nysa’s pics. One of the users wrote, ‘Itni Badi Ho Gayi Kajol Ki Beti’. Another wrote, ‘Kajol se zyda sundar hai uski beti’. The third comment read, ‘Ye bndi nora ko fail kr degi’.Also Read - Is RRR Giving Tough Competition to Salman Khan? Actor Says ‘Wouldn't Dare to Release Any New Film For The Next 4 Months’

From traditional to formal attires, Nysa Devgn pulls off everything effortlessly. Kajol’s daughter is shy from the camera and doesn’t open much in public. Also Read - Kajol – Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Looks Christmas Ready, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Hot Red Dress- See Pics

Have a look at Nysa’s viral pics and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nysa is 18 and is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education Switzerland. Before this, she lived for three years in Singapore for her final years of school, having completed her elementary schooling in Mumbai itself. Nysa Devgn’s Instagram account is private, however, her VSCO account is open where she shares pics from her college life in Europe.