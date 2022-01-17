O Aasmanwale Teaser: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has time and again been a pioneer in the marketing of music. In a new development, the label has now introduced a novel format in music consumption giving audiences a glimpse of the next anticipated track in-store. It’s only recently released Jubin Nautiyal’s bittersweet love ballad ‘Meri Tarah,’ which stars Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala, and Gautam Gulati. Apart from the gorgeous melody and deep lyrics, the end of the music video captured everyone’s attention since it revealed a sneak look at Jubin Nautiyal’s next track, ‘O Aasmanwale.’Also Read - Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be a Biopic, Actor To Turn Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

'O Aasmanwale' will follow the story of 'Meri Tarah' and address the audience's query of 'what happens next?' Meri Tarah, O Aasmanwale, and Dil Pe Zakhm are among the three tracks that the music label will release with Jubin Nautiyal this month. While the songs' specifics are unknown at this time, it is known that all three are soulful and feature the artist's unique taste.



