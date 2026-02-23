Home

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri's film O'Romeo records a weekend push and crosses past the Rs 55 crore mark in India. Read how much it earned on day 10.

O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor starrer sees weekend push; crosses Rs 55 crore mark in India, earns Rs…

In the ever-competitive world of Bollywood box office battles, sustaining momentum beyond the opening weekend is often the real test of a film’s strength. One such situation is with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic revenge drama O Romeo. After opening with impressive numbers, the film saw a weekday dip. However, now after entering its second week in theatres, the film saw signs of recovery with a weekend push. ]

The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic revenge drama raked in a good number at the box office on its first Sunday in theatres, earning Rs 12.5 crore. Now, according to the Sacnilk report, on Day 10 (second Sunday), the film has collected Rs 3.25 crore.

Day-wise collection (India)

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.85 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 3.1 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 2.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 3.4 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 3.25 crore

The film’s total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 55.90 crore. Meanwhile, speaking of its worldwide gross collection, the film is slowly inching toward Rs 100 crore. However, the momentum now also depends on strong word of mouth. As of now, the worldwide earnings of the movie are Rs 83.1 crore.

Occupancy details

On day 10 since its release in theatres, ‘O Romeo’ saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.15% on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

More about ‘O Romeo’

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The movie also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Queens of Mumbai.’

