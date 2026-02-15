Home

O’ Romeo’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor starrer records double-digit jump on Valentine’s weekend, earns Rs…

Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri's O Romeo records growth on Valentine's weekend. Read how much it earned on day 2.

In the ever-competitive world of Bollywood, it’s usually the opening number of a film that decides its fate, especially when it’s headlined by big stars. One such similar case was with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri Starrer O’Romeo. Coinciding with Valentine’s Day weekend, the film had high expectations. Living upto the expectation, Shahid Kapoor’s film not only opened to impressive numbers but it also outperformed several competitors currently running in theatres.

‘O’ Romeo’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri released on 13th February 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day. While the film recorded a good start on Friday, it picked up up its pace on Saturday.

‘O’ Romeo’ box office collection Day 2

As per an early estimate on Sacnilk, ‘O Romeo’ directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, scored an impressive collection surpassing the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office. According to the report, the film that opened its box office collection with an estimated Rs 8.5 crore, saw numbers rise to an estimated Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, which coincided with Valentine’s Day.

The film’s performance suggests strong audience interest, backed by favourable word of mouth.

