O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer witnesses weekday dip after strong opening, earns Rs…

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, a film’s opening weekend numbers usually determine its fate; however, the real test begins only after the weekend cycle. One such similar situation is with the Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri-starrer O’ Romeo. This Vishal Bhardwaj film arrived with massive buzz and opened to fairly decent numbers. However, after benefiting from the weekend footfall, the film is showing signs of a slowdown.

After crossing the Rs 30 crore milestone within its first three days, the film has been recording a slow momentum. While the overall performance remains respectable, the noticeable drop after Monday suggests that sustaining momentum could be challenging in the coming days.

O’ Romeo’ Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O’ Romeo earned approximately Rs (figure will be updated once it comes out). The film had already begun witnessing a downward trend starting Monday, and the weekday numbers reflect the typical post-weekend decline.

Despite the dip, the film’s total India collection now stands at around Rs 40 crore, a figure expected to grow as the week progresses.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.75 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): (Figures will be updated)

The sharp rise on Saturday helped the film register a strong opening weekend, but the Monday drop highlights the importance of weekday stability for long-term success.

Occupancy

On Monday, February 17, 2026, the Shahid Kapoor starrer recorded an overall 10.67% Hindi occupancy, indicating moderate theater attendance. While not alarming, the figure suggests that the film will need stronger word-of-mouth to maintain consistent footfall.

About the Film

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Ustara, alongside Triptii Dimri, who plays Afsha Qureshi. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and Rahul Deshpande.

Released on February 13, 2026, the film has received a mixed response from audiences. While its opening numbers indicate solid interest, the coming days will determine whether the romantic drama can regain momentum and emerge as a steady box office performer.

