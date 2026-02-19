Home

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo crosses the Rs 40 crore mark despite weekday dip. Read how much it earned on day 6.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-anticipated film of the year, O Romeo, finally hit the theatres on February 13, 2026. While the film opened with impressive numbers and maintained a steady pace in its initial days, the real test of the film started after the weekend ended. After a promising start, the romantic thriller began to slow at the box office.

Day 6 box office collection

According to early estimates, O’ Romeo minted approximately Rs 3.5 crore on day six. With this, the film’s six-day total at the Indian box office now stands at around Rs 43.85 crore.

After crossing the Rs 40 crore mark within five days, the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer is now facing the typical weekday slowdown. Despite the dip, the film continues to hold a decent share.

Day-wise box office collection

Here’s how the film has performed so far:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.85 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 3.5 crore

The weekend surge helped the film build momentum, but the sharp drop on Monday marked the beginning of its weekday trend. Tuesday saw a minor jump, but Wednesday’s numbers dipped again.

Occupancy report

On day six, O’ Romeo recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of approximately 15–18%. Morning shows opened on a slower note, while evening and night shows saw relatively better footfall. Metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru continue to contribute significantly, though single screens in smaller centres have shown a noticeable decline.

About the film

O Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after critically acclaimed films like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

In O Romeo, Shahid plays Ustara, while Tripti portrays the role of Afshan. The supporting cast includes Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary.

Reportedly inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the romantic thriller blends intense drama, action and layered emotions. The film is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

