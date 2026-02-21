O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor starrer records lowest single-day earnings since release, earns just Rs…

Home

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo witnesses sharp drop in second week. Read how much it earned on day 8

After months of anticipation and expectations, Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo released with a promising start over the Valentine’s Day weekend. However, the film is now facing the reality check of weekday numbers. The Shahid Kapoor-led romantic drama, which opened to strong double-digit figures in its first weekend, has been seeing a sharp dip after entering its second week.

Day 8 Collection

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, O Romeo collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 8 (second Friday). This marks its lowest single-day earnings so far.

Day-Wise Breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 8.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 12.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.85 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 3.1 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 2.25 crore

Total India Net (8 Days): Rs 49.35 crore

Despite the noticeable weekday decline after Monday, the film managed to cross the Rs 49 crore mark domestically within eight days.

Domestic & Worldwide Summary

India Net: Rs 49.35 crore

India Gross: Rs 58.15 crore

Overseas: Rs 17 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 75.15 crore

Speaking of its worldwide gross collection, the film is slowly inching toward Rs 100 crore. However, the momentum now also depends on strong word of mouth.

About the Film

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. Inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film explores the Mumbai underworld through the story of gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and his intense romantic relationship with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), blending crime, power, and passion.

Backed by strong music and visually rich storytelling, the film marked one of Shahid Kapoor’s biggest openings in the post-pandemic era.

With the second weekend underway, it will be clear whether O’ Romeo can bounce back or continue its downward trend at the box office.

