O Romeo Box Office Day 15: Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film slows down, struggles to cross Rs...

The box office journey of O Romeo seems to be entering a testing phase. After an energetic start and a promising first week, the Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration is now facing a visible slowdown. On its second Friday, the romantic action thriller failed to draw impressive crowds, raising questions about whether the film can comfortably cross the Rs 75 crore mark in India.

Fifteen days into its theatrical run, the film is still inching forward, but the pace has clearly reduced.

O Romeo Day 15 Occupancy Report

According to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk, O Romeo recorded an overall occupancy of 10.02 percent across India on Friday, 27 February 2026. The numbers reflect modest footfall, especially considering it is still relatively early in its run. Morning shows remained the weakest link, with occupancy at just 6.32 percent. Afternoon screenings saw a slight jump to 10.32 percent, indicating some improvement during the day. However, evening shows dipped marginally to 9.07 percent. It was the night shows that brought some relief, touching the highest occupancy of the day at 14.35 percent.

Day 15 Occupancy Breakdown:

Morning Shows: 6.32%

Afternoon Shows: 10.32%

Evening Shows: 9.07%

Night Shows: 14.35%

The pattern suggests that while loyal audiences are still turning up, the broader mass pull appears to be weakening.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 15

By the end of Day 15, O Romeo had crossed the Rs 62 crore mark in India. The reported net collection now stands at Rs 62.60 crore. Early estimates for Day 15 indicate earnings of around Rs 1.15 crore, reflecting the film’s slow but steady crawl. The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend. Day 1 brought in Rs 8.5 crore, followed by a sharp jump to Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2. Day 3 saw a slight drop to Rs 9 crore, but the first week still closed at a solid Rs 47.1 crore India net.

Weekday trends in Week 1 showed expected normalisation. Day 4 earned Rs 4.85 crore, while Day 5 improved slightly to Rs 5.35 crore. Day 6 and Day 7 reported Rs 3.65 crore and Rs 3.1 crore respectively, typical working-day dips after weekend buzz.

Week 2 Box Office Trend

The second week has been more challenging. Week 2 collections stood at Rs 14.45 crore, marking a significant 69.32 per cent drop compared to Week 1. Daily earnings in the second week ranged between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 3.4 crore. With a current total of Rs 62.60 crore, the film now faces the crucial task of maintaining momentum over the coming days. While it still has a chance to approach the Rs 75 crore milestone, the present trend indicates that it will need stronger weekend numbers to regain pace.

For now, O Romeo continues its theatrical run, but the engine that once roared seems to be running low on fuel.