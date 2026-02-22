O’ Romeo Box Office Day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer bounces back on Saturday after weekday dip, earns Rs…

Home

Shahid Kapoor starrer O' Romeo shows signs of recovery after weekday dip. See how much it earned on day 9.

In the highly competitive world of box office battles, momentum relies heavily on weekend numbers. One such similar case is with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. After witnessing the expected weekday slowdown in its second week, the Shahid Kapoor-led thriller has shown signs of recovery. Backed by steady word-of-mouth and growing interest in urban centres, the film is now banking on its second weekend to stabilise its run.

Day 9 Collection

After collecting Rs 2.15 crore on its second Friday, O’ Romeo showed signs of recovery on Saturday. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on Day 9. With this, the total box office collection now stands at approximately Rs 52.60 crore.

The Saturday spike indicates renewed audience traction, especially during evening and night shows.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown (India Net)

Week 1 Total: Rs 47.10 crore

Day 8 (Second Friday): Rs 2.15 crore

Day 9 (Second Saturday): Rs 3.35 crore

Total: Rs 52.60 crore

While the second Friday saw a dip of over 30 percent compared to Thursday, Saturday’s growth suggests the film may continue to benefit from weekend footfalls.

Occupancy Report

On Day 9, O’ Romeo recorded an overall 12.79 percent Hindi 2D occupancy.

Morning Shows: 6.66 percent

Afternoon Shows: 13.02 percent

Evening Shows: 12.83 percent

Night Shows: 18.65 percent

The rise in occupancy during prime-time slots reflects stronger evening footfalls

About The Film

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo blends romance, drama and thriller elements. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. The plot revolves around love, betrayal, and emotional conflict, set against a suspense-driven storyline.

Hrithik Roshan Praises Shahid

Adding to the buzz, Hrithik Roshan also hailed Shahid’s performance, calling him the “BEST” in this genre.

With the second weekend underway, all eyes are now on Sunday’s collections to see whether O’ Romeo can sustain its upward trend or slow down.

With the second weekend underway, all eyes are now on Sunday's collections to see whether O' Romeo can sustain its upward trend or slow down.