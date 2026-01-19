O Romeo Controversy: Hussain Ustara’s family rejects threat claims, seeks legal review before release

The family of late Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Ustara, has finally decided to speak up amid the growing noise around the upcoming film O Romeo. At the centre of the controversy is a claim that the family threatened the film’s makers — an allegation they firmly deny.

In an exclusive interaction with India Today, Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh made it clear that the family is not looking for attention or drama. Instead, she stressed that they have chosen the legal route and are shocked by the accusations being thrown their way.

Did the family ever threaten the filmmakers?

Sanober was unequivocal. She denied issuing any threats and said the situation has been blown out of proportion. According to her, the makers never approached the family before working on a film inspired by her father’s life. She said, “The makers never took permission from us to make a film inspired by our baba’s life. We have never been in the public space and are not doing this for money or fame. Ever since the news of a film based on him went public, our family has been harassed, people are sending us messages and videos and questioning us.”

What exactly is bothering the family?

Sanober believes the film distorts facts and portrays her father in a way the family finds disrespectful. Social media chatter suggests O Romeo will show Ustara helping and training Sapna Didi, with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri playing the roles. What has hurt the family most, she said, is the suggestion of a romantic angle.

Explaining their objection, she said, “She was like a sister to my baba, but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about. If they are taking my father’s story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end.”

Does creative freedom justify the fallout?

While acknowledging that filmmakers have creative liberty, Sanober pointed out that the family has paid a heavy personal price. She claimed they were being targeted even before any official promotional material was released. “They have the freedom, but because of it, our lives are very disturbed. Even before the trailers were released, we were being harassed. Our worlds are very different from the film world, and we don’t want to be part of it. We are really disturbed as a family.”

What does the family want now?

Refusing to share details of the ongoing case, Sanober said the matter is sub judice. She also clarified that there is no personal grudge against the cast or director. “Vishal Bharadwaj is an acclaimed director and Shahid Kapoor is also a good actor, and we have no issues with anyone. We want to watch the film before it releases so we can give it a go-ahead. We also want the makers to accept that our family has given no threats to them. Rest, we will fight this in court,” she concluded.

For now, the family insists their stand is simple: let the law decide, not rumours.