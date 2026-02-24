Home

O’Romeo Day 11 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor’s film sees sharp drop on second Monday, earns Rs…

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release records a significant decline in collections during its second week. Here’s a detailed look at the film’s Day 11 box office performance and overall earnings trend.

The second Monday brought a noticeable slowdown for O’Romeo at the box office. After a solid first week and a decent second weekend the film witnessed a sharp dip in collections on Day 11. While the numbers have dropped the overall performance of the Shahid Kapoor starrer remains steady as it has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

What happened on Day 11?

As per early estimates, O’Romeo earned around Rs 1.65 crore on its second Monday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 8.49 percent on 23 February 2026 which reflects the typical weekday decline. Morning shows opened at 5.80 percent occupancy, showing a slow start. Afternoon shows improved to 9.08 percent. Evening occupancy stood at 8.27 percent while night shows performed relatively better at 10.81 percent.

With the latest numbers the total India net collection of O’Romeo now stands at Rs 57.45 crore. The second Monday figure is lower compared to the weekend, which signals that the film has entered its expected downward trend.

How did the film perform in week one?

O’Romeo had a strong opening weekend, which built a solid base for its run. The film collected Rs 8.5 crore on its first Friday. It saw impressive growth on Saturday with Rs 12.65 crore followed by Rs 9 crore on Sunday. This pushed the opening weekend total to Rs 30.15 crore.

During the weekdays of the first week the film maintained stable collections. It earned Rs 4.85 crore on Monday and Rs 5.35 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday brought in Rs 3.65 crore and Thursday added Rs 3.1 crore. By the end of week one the total stood at Rs 47.1 crore net.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo real-life story, when Sapna Didi approached Hussain Ustara but walked away because of…

What the second weekend showed for Shahid Kapoor starrer?

The second weekend indicated a fair hold especially in multiplex circuits. The film earned Rs 2.15 crore on Friday. Collections improved to Rs 3.4 crore on Saturday and slightly dipped to Rs 3.15 crore on Sunday. However the fall to Rs 1.65 crore on Monday confirms a slowdown in footfall across cinemas.

More about O’Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj O’Romeo is inspired by the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film follows a ruthless hitman who falls in love with a widow determined to seek revenge. Shahid Kapoor plays Ustara while Triptii Dimri appears as Afshan aka Sapna Didi. The ensemble cast also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

