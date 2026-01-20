O Romeo Poster Out: Shahid Kapoor returns in his dark intense avatar, trailer is set to unveil on...

The excitement around Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’Romeo is building fast as fans get ready for a big promotional moment. Just weeks before the film hits theatres on 13 February 2026, Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the official trailer will be released tomorrow, 21 January 2026. This news has added fresh energy around one of the most talked-about films of the year.

The film’s makers have also shared a powerful new poster featuring Shahid and co-star Triptii Dimri, giving audiences a first glimpse of the intense world they will explore.

About O’Romeo

O’Romeo is a Hindi action thriller written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film promises a mix of romance, crime, and gritty drama, captured in Bhardwaj’s signature cinematic style.

Set to release during Valentine’s Week on 13 February 2026, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and others.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid’s collaboration has a history of critically acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider, and fans are eager to see what the duo delivers this time.

Why is the trailer launch getting attention?

The trailer release event itself has been the subject of headlines. Earlier reports said it was cancelled due to “security concerns” and an alleged threat, but the makers have now confirmed that the trailer will be launched tomorrow in Mumbai.

The buzz was sparked after legal notices were reportedly sent by the daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, who claimed that the film’s portrayal of a character inspired by her father was inaccurate. However, she has denied issuing any threats and clarified that her family is pursuing the matter legally to protect their family’s reputation.

What else is building excitement?

Ahead of the trailer, the first song titled “Hum To Tere Hi Liye The” is set to release, promising to add musical depth to the film’s intense mood.

Fans have also shared their reactions online, with many expressing excitement about the storyline, ensemble cast and the creative team behind the project. Social media is buzzing with speculation and anticipation as O’Romeo inches closer to its theatrical release.

As the trailer drops tomorrow and the promotional push gains speed, O’Romeo is shaping up to be one of the bold and intriguing films of early 2026. Mark your calendars, the cinematic ride begins on 13 February 2026.