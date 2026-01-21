O Romeo Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer promises blood, betrayal and love – Watch

After days of confusion, rumours and rising curiosity, the wait is finally over. Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has released its trailer, promising a gritty and emotionally heavy ride. Slated as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, the project has been creating buzz ever since its first look was revealed. Reports of the trailer launch being cancelled had only added to the suspense, making today’s release all the more satisfying for fans.

What does the trailer reveal?

The O Romeo trailer packs violence, passion, politics and heartbreak into its brief runtime. It makes it clear that this is not a glossy gangster film, but a raw, unsettling story where emotions run deep, and choices come at a price. Shahid Kapoor appears in a complex space, blending vulnerability with menace, and his layered performance hints at a character torn between love and power.

Triptii Dimri shares strong chemistry with Shahid, adding emotional weight to the narrative. Their scenes together suggest a relationship shaped by longing, fear and loyalty. Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary bring a sharp edge to the film, making the world of O Romeo feel tense and unpredictable.

Watch the trailer here:

The controversy before the release

The teaser, released a few days ago, had already grabbed attention. However, it also sparked reports claiming that the family of gangster Hussain Ustara had threatened the makers. These claims were later dismissed, with Ustara’s daughter denying any such incident. Despite the noise, the focus has now shifted back to the film itself, and the trailer seems to justify the excitement.

Soon after the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans praised the Shahid Kapoor–Vishal Bhardwaj combination, with comments like, “Slowly but our Hindi cinema is waking up now…” and “Shahid+Vishal Bhardwaj= Blockbuster.” Many were thrilled to finally watch the trailer, while others highlighted specific moments, including the intense final shot featuring Shahid and Triptii.

A reunion worth the wait?

O Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor’s reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj after nearly eight years. The duo has previously delivered memorable films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). With this new collaboration, expectations are naturally sky-high.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. O Romeo is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13. If the trailer is anything to go by, audiences should brace themselves for a dark, intense and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

