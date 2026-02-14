Home

Entertainment

O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoors film takes lead over Gourav-Shanaya ahead Of Valentines Day; Earns Rs...

O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s film takes lead over Gourav-Shanaya ahead Of Valentine’s Day; Earns Rs…

As Valentine’s Day weekend begins, O Romeo opens strong with over Rs 8 crore, leaving Tu Yaa Main trailing on Day 1.

The box office turned interesting this Friday (February 13) as two fresh releases, O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, arrived in theatres just before Valentine’s Day 2026. With love in the air and couples planning movie dates, both films hoped to cash in on the romantic weekend.

However, the real test was tougher than expected. For the past three weeks, Border, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has continued to dominate cinema halls. Despite that strong competition, the two new releases managed to grab attention and start their box office journey.

O Romeo Day 1 occupancy report

O Romeo opened with steady but modest footfalls across India. On Friday, 13 February 2026, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 14.86 per cent. Morning shows began on a slow note, with only 8.63 per cent of seats filled. As the day progressed, the numbers improved. Afternoon shows reached 12.17 per cent occupancy, indicating that word of mouth and curiosity were gradually building.

By evening, the film clocked 13.66 per cent occupancy. The biggest push came during the night shows, where attendance jumped to 24.97 per cent. This late surge helped lift the overall Day 1 average to 14.86 per cent across tracked theatres. The pattern clearly shows that audiences warmed up to the film slowly rather than rushing in during early shows.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

O Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1

When it comes to earnings, O Romeo clearly led the race on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film collected around Rs 8.25 crore net on its opening day. These figures are early estimates and may increase slightly once final numbers are updated.

On the other hand, Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav, had a softer opening. The film earned around Rs 0.55 crore net on Friday. While the number may seem low compared to its competitor, the film has received strong reviews from critics and audiences.

Trade experts believe that positive word of mouth could help Tu Yaa Main grow over the weekend, especially with Valentine’s Day falling right after release.

What happens next at the Box Office?

With O Romeo taking a clear lead on Day 1 and Tu Yaa Main banking on strong reviews, all eyes are now on the weekend numbers.

Will O Romeo maintain its pace?

Can Tu Yaa Main surprise everyone with a Saturday and Sunday jump?

The Valentine’s Day weekend will decide which love story wins the audience’s heart and the box office battle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.