Veteran singer Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s ongoing feud has made headlines all over the internet. Amid the dispute, Falguni has said that she is comfortable with her songs being recreated but there is one thing a singer must know. Recently, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was recreated by Neha Kakkar following which Falguni expressed her disappointment. In a new interview, Pathak said she is fine with her songs getting adapted, but it should be done well and not spoilt.Also Read - Not Just Maine Payal Hai Channkai, Neha Kakkar's These Recreations Also Got Trolled Mercilessly By Netizens - Watch

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai original song was released in 1999 and featured Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat in the music video. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest and was a massive hit. Recently, when Pathak was asked on Mirchi Plus if she watched Neha’s new version, she said “Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?” Also Read - Falguni Pathak Reacts to Neha Kakkar’s Post on O Sajna Controversy: '...Legal Action’

Falguni had shared fans’ posts on Instagram Stories in which they had slammed Neha for ‘ruining’ the former’s 1990s hit song. The singer indirectly showed her disapproval of Neha’s version, titled O Sajna Also Read - Neha Kakkar Takes a Sly Dig at Falguni Pathak Amid Maine Payal Hai 2.0 Controversy