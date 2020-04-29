The whole world is saddened after listening to the news of actor Irrfan Khan’s demise on April 29, 2020. Millions of hearts are broken today as his death feels so personal. He was one of the finest actors ever. The 80s’ and 90s’ kids must have been his fan since his TV series Chandrakanta where he played the role of Badrinath and Somnath. Irrfan was known for his work predominantly in Bollywood as well as British and American films. With over 30 years of experience in an acting career, he had received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. Also Read - When Irrfan Khan Had Said We Don't Know The Meaning of Qurbani

Irrfan was a performer par excellence. His acting repertoire has earned him an interesting title. With films like Salaam Bombay, Namesake, A Mighty Heart, The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pi, Maqbool, Life in a Metro, Pan Singh Tomar, Talvaar, Piku, Karwana, Hindi Medium, and the latest release English Medium, Irrfan Khan was arguably the best Indian import Hollywood could ever imagine. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan! A Timeline on Bollywood Gem's Battle With Neuroendocrine Tumour Since March 2018

Not surprisingly, the first film that comes to mind when you talk Irrfan is 1988’s Salaam Bombay where he played the role of a Letter Writer. The film was India’s second film submission to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film was among the list of “The Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made” by The New York Times. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Life of Pie Actor Loses Battle With Neuroendocrine Cancer, a Rare Disease

Talking about his other milestones, he was appointed as the brand ambassador for ‘Resurgent Rajasthan’, a campaign by the state government of Rajasthan in 20165. He lent his voice to the light and sound show at the war memorial for the Indian army at Vidhan Sabha Road, Jaipur.

Irrfan was an excellent genius who left his mark quietly, much like the subtle art he created in the films. Clearly, his contribution mattered more than just as an actor in Bollywood. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

The mild-mannered genius may have breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, but his body of work will continue to resonate.

Although a statement issued by his spokesperson in the early hours of Wednesday had dispelled rumours about his health condition, the confirmation of his demise came later in the day. The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a while back and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

Expressing condolence, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan ..this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas”.

Irrfan Khan was 54 when he breathed his last. His unforgettable legacy will surely remain here forever.

RIP Irrfan Khan!