Home

Entertainment

Obituary: Pankaj Udhas’ Legacy Lives on in His Timeless Ghazals

Obituary: Pankaj Udhas’ Legacy Lives on in His Timeless Ghazals

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 72, Leaving a Void in the World of Music | A Tribute to the Padma Shri Awardee

Obituary Pankaj Udhas' Legacy Lives on in His Timeless Ghazals

The passing of the legendary ghazal maestro, Padma Shri recipient, and beloved playback singer, Pankaj Udhas has sent shockwaves through the nation. The Udhas family confirmed that the iconic artist breathed his last on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72, after a valiant battle with a prolonged illness. He was an iconic figure in the world of music, known for his soulful renditions of Ghazals that touched the hearts of millions. Pankaj Udhas’ contribution to the Indian music industry has left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to resonate through his timeless melodies.

Trending Now

From Where It All Started…

Pankaj Udhas, born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, emerged as a prominent figure in the world of music with his enchanting ghazals that resonated with the souls of millions. His musical journey began with the release of the ghazal album Aahat in 1980, marking the inception of a career that would leave an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. He embarked on his musical journey by delving into the intricacies of the tabla. However, his passion for music led him to pursue formal training in Hindustani vocal classical music under the tutelage of the revered Ghulam Qadir Khan Sahab. Udhas’ commitment to honing his craft brought him to Mumbai, where he sought guidance from the esteemed vocalist Navrang Nagpurkar, a maestro hailing from the distinguished Gwalior Gharana. Under Nagpurkar’s mentorship, Pankaj Udhas refined his skills, paving the way for the emergence of a remarkable talent in the realm of ghazals.

You may like to read

The ghazal virtuoso became synonymous with the genre, enchanting audiences with his velvety voice and soul-stirring renditions. Pankaj Udhas’ influence reached the pinnacle of success, and he became a revered figure in both the ghazal world and Bollywood. His contribution includes the iconic ghazal ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai,’ a heart-wrenching melody from the Bollywood movie Naam and ‘Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise‘ song from Saajan movie left an everlasting impact on listeners.

In a statement shared by Udhas’s daughter Nayaab on Instagram, the family expressed their deep sorrow: “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”

Pankaj Udhas’ Journey in Bollywood

Apart from ghazals, Pankaj Udhas was also known for his works in movies. His first solo ghazal album ‘Aahat’ in 1980 gave him much recognition. Later, he went on to record several hits such as ‘Mukarar’ in 1981, ‘Tarrannum’ in 1982, ‘Mehfil’ in 1983 and many others.

The ace ghazal singer rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1986 film, ‘Naam‘ starring Nutan, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Dhillon, Amrita Singh and Paresh Rawal. His song ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ created a sensation among music lovers all over the world. It was as selected as one of the 100 songs of the millennium by BBC Radio. He went on to sing for several other movies such as Saath Saath (1982), Utsav (1984) and Prem Pratigyaa (1989). He has also collaborated with several other artists such as Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Anup Jalota.

In 1990, he collaborated with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for ‘Mahiya Teri Kasam‘ in the movie ‘Ghayal’. This song achieved immense popularity. Another hit track also was ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Sone Jaise Bal’.

There was no looking back after that and he continued to amaze the audience all over the world through his albums and concerts.

Awards:

In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, a recognition that reflected his invaluable contribution to the world of music. On the occasion of completing 25 years of ghazal singing, he contributed his art to cancer patients and thalassemic children.

Pankaj Udhas’s legacy lives on through his timeless compositions, each ghazal a masterpiece that transcends time and emotion. His notable works, including ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang hai tera, Sone Jaise Bal’, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’, ‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo,’ ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’, ‘Ek Taraf Uska Ghar,’and ‘Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai,‘ will forever be etched in the hearts of his fans.

As we bid farewell to a true maestro, let us remember Pankaj Udhas for the musical legacy he leaves behind. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his music resonate through the corridors of time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.