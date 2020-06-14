When the whole world was enjoying Sunday on June 14, one notification on the mobile screen left everyone in shock. ‘Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide’, read the piece of news. As we read the news, we wondered if the media has made a mistake in talking about the actor’s ex-manager Disha Salian who committed suicide a few days back. But, no, the news meant what it read. Also Read - From Engineering to Acting: Sushant Singh Rajput Had Scored All India Rank 7 in Engineering Entrance Examination in 2003

A loved actor and someone who had inspired millions with his career journey, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was just 34 when he breathed his last. He was a bright young star who excelled in his career in both television and films. The actor wanted to be an actor and despite being great at academics, he turned to the movies to make a career.

Sushant first became a student of choreographer Shiamak Davar and worked as one of the background dancers at the 51st Filmfare Awards. He also performed in the 2006 Commonwealth Games. The actor, after scoring the seventh rank in All India Engineering Entrance Exams, dropped from engineering and devoted his full-time in dancing and acting. His first work on television was not a soap opera but an advertisement for Nestle Munch.

Sushant made his TV debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil as Preet Juneja in 2008. In 2009, he rose to fame with an award-winning performance in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta that featured Ankita Lokhande opposite him.

In 2013, he made his foray into films with Kai Po Che and gave the audience a hang of his stellar performance. He received the Best Male Debut award for this role. Sushant had big dreams, and he followed them too. However, there was one thing he badly missed – his mother who died in 2002. Her demise left a huge void in his life.

2013 was a big year for Sushant as he bagged another Bollywood film titled Shuddh Desi Romance. There was no looking back for him, he became popular after playing the role of titular detective in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

2014 was again a great year as Sushant was a part of the year’s highest-grossing film – Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. He was seen playing Sarfaraz Yousuf, love interest of Anushka Sharma in the film. Now, coming to 2016, the year was lucky for him. He was the lead in a big project which made him a superstar – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the Neeraj Pandey film, Sushant played the role of the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He found it difficult to get Dhoni’s mannerisms right. In one of Sushant’s interviews, he said that he did not pretend to be Dhoni but actually felt like the cricketer while essaying the role. He won the Best Actor (Critics) in Screen Awards and Best Actor award in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also a part of Kedarnath, Netflix film Drive, Sonchiriya, Raabta to name a few. His last movie would be Mukesh Chhabra’s The Fault In Our Stars remake, Dil Bechara. It was slated for May 8, 2020 release, however due to COVID-19, there were talks that the movie would release online.

Speaking about Rajput’s Chhichhore, the film spoke about how suicide is not a solution to all problems. It is so tragic that in the film, Sushant spoke about not ending the life to get rid of difficult situations, but in real life, he gave up. The police are investigating the matter and as per the reports, his prescriptions and files indicate he was getting himself treated for depression.

Rajput’s work inspired many in the industry. The news of his death has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will be cherished forever.

Gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!