Obsession box office collection: Inde Navarrette’s thriller breaks BIG records, beats Evil Dead Rise, Nosferatu in global earnings, crosses Rs 19,060,000,000

A breakout horror release led by Inde Navarrette and Curry Barker has turned into global box office sensation, surpassing major international titles and cementing its place among the highest-earning genre films in recent years.

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Obsession smashes giant records at box office (PC: Twitter)

Curry Barker’s Obsession has emerged as one of the most unexpected global box office success stories of 2026. The horror film has officially crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide, which translates to Rs 19,060,000,000, making it the highest-grossing film ever for Focus Features. In just 26 days since its US release on May 15, the film has continued a strong theatrical run driven by steady audience turnout across markets. In the US domestic circuit, the film has already reached $161 million (around Rs 1,372 crore), becoming the studio’s biggest domestic performer. Its latest boost came after a strong fourth weekend where it dropped only 7 per cent and collected $25.6 million (around Rs 217 crore), setting new records in the horror genre for weekend stability and longevity.

How Obsession broke long-standing horror records?

The film’s performance has rewritten horror box office history. Its fourth weekend earnings surpassed The Blair Witch Project, which previously held the record with $24.2 million (around Rs 206 crore) after a 9 per cent drop in 1999. Even more notably, Obsession became the first film since E.T.: The Extraterrestrial (1982) to post increases in both its second and third weekends, showing unusually strong word-of-mouth growth instead of typical genre decline.

Focus Features acquired the film at the Toronto International Film Festival for around $15 million (around Rs 128 crore), a deal that has now turned into one of the most profitable investments in the studio’s history.

Story and cast behind the horror phenomenon

Directed and written by Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear, a lonely music store employee played by Michael Johnston, who discovers a supernatural object called the “One Wish Willow.” What begins as a simple emotional wish to win love slowly turns into a disturbing psychological collapse where relationships and reality begin to break apart.

Inde Navarrette plays Nikki, a key character whose performance has received strong praise for its emotional intensity and unsettling transformation. The supporting cast includes Cooper Tomlinson as Ian, Megan Lawless as Sarah, and Andy Richter as Carter, all contributing to the film’s dark psychological tone.

India box office performance of Inde Navarrette starrer

In India, Obsession has also delivered a strong performance due to positive word of mouth. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 47.32 crore gross, placing it among the top five highest-grossing Hollywood horror films in the country. A major highlight of its India run is a 125 per cent surge in its second weekend, which helped it outperform expectations for a non-franchise horror release and sustain momentum in later weeks.

Top hollywood horror films in India (As per Sacnilk)

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Rs 96.70 crore

The Conjuring 2 – Rs 83.00 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines – Rs 62.12 crore

Obsession – Rs 47.32 crore

Evil Dead Rise – Rs 36.50+ crore

Global comparisons and studio milestones

With its current run, Obsession has surpassed several major Focus Features titles, including Downton Abbey ($193.3 million / Rs 1,648 crore), Nosferatu ($181.8 million / Rs 1,548 crore), Burn After Reading ($164.3 million / Rs 1,399 crore), and Darkest Hour ($150.3 million / Rs 1,279 crore). Made on a modest budget of just $750,000 (around Rs 6.4 crore), the film is now regarded as one of the most profitable horror films ever made.