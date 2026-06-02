Obsession box office collection India day 5: Inde Navarrette’s horror thriller shows slight dip, still earns more than Chand Mera Dil

Obsession remained steady at the Indian box office on day five, registering only a marginal drop in earnings. The film has managed to outperform Chand Mera Dil and continues to benefit from audience interest in the horror genre.

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Obsession box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Horror fans are enjoying an exciting phase at the box office. After the strong buzz around Hokum and Passenger, audiences quickly shifted their attention to Obsession, a supernatural horror thriller that has become the latest sensation among moviegoers. The horror wave is far from over as another much-awaited title, Backrooms, is set to arrive later this month and has already generated massive curiosity online. Amid this growing horror mania, Obsession has managed to stand out with its disturbing storyline, psychological tension and shocking twists. The film has struck a chord with young audiences in particular and continues to perform steadily despite entering the weekdays.

Obsession continues its impressive run in India

The supernatural horror film has witnessed a slight drop in collections on its fifth day but remains one of the strongest performers among current releases. According to the latest trade figures by Sacnilk, Obsession earned Rs 2 crore on Monday. While the collection is lower than Sunday’s earnings, the decline is considered normal as weekdays typically see reduced footfalls.

The film opened with Rs 1.75 crore on Thursday before witnessing impressive growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and reached its highest single-day total of Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday. With Monday adding another Rs 2 crore, the film’s India gross collection has climbed to approximately Rs 11.68 crore while its India net collection stands at Rs 9.75 crore.

Monday drop fails to dent momentum

The Day 4 collection of Rs 2 crore represents a 38.5 percent decline from Sunday’s Rs 3.25 crore net collection. However, industry observers view the drop as healthy because the film retained a large chunk of its weekend audience despite the start of the working week. What makes the performance more notable is that Obsession outperformed several domestic releases. Ananya Panday and Lakshya‘s Chand Mera Dil, helmed by Vivek Soni collected only Rs 0.90 crore on its second Monday, highlighting the strong hold Obsession currently enjoys among moviegoers.

Alsoo read: Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, ask ‘Kya zarurat thi…’

Occupancy numbers reveal strong audience interest

The craze surrounding the film was reflected in its occupancy figures. Across 1,601 shows on Monday, Obsession recorded an overall occupancy of 33.22 percent. Morning shows registered 15.78 percent occupancy while afternoon shows improved to 30.44 percent. Evening screenings reached 38.11 percent and night shows peaked at an impressive 48.56 percent occupancy. The steady rise throughout the day indicates strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest.

What is Obsession about?

Directed by 26-year old sensation Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear Bailey, a shy employee at a music store played by Michael Johnston. Bear secretly harbours feelings for his co-worker Nikki Freeman, portrayed by the exceptional Inde Navarrette. Unable to express his emotions, he turns to a mystical toy called the One Wish Willow.

After using the supernatural object to make Nikki fall in love with him, Bear’s wish comes true. However, Nikki’s affection soon transforms into disturbing and uncontrollable behaviour. As the magical bond strips away her free will, Bear is forced to confront the horrifying consequences of his actions. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson as Ian, Megan Lawless as Sarah Harper, Andy Richter as Carter, Haley Fitzgerald, Darin Toonder and Anthony Pavone in key roles.

The day 5 box office prediction for Obsession

Given its strong hold on Monday and impressive occupancy during evening and night shows, Obsession is expected to collect between Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5. If the film maintains this pace, it could comfortably cross the Rs 12 crore net mark in India within the next 24 hours, however it still needs to cross Rs 20 crore plus to beat the OG Conjuring and enter amongst top 10 horror film in India.