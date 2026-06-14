Obsession box office: From highest-grossing film under Rs 10 crore budget to record-breaking run, here’s how Inde Navarrette, Curry Barker’s horror film smashed 12 records

A modestly budgeted horror film has surprised industry watchers with its explosive performance, crossing key milestones and establishing itself as one of the most talked-about breakout genre hits of the year.

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Obsession box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Obsession has emerged as one of the most unexpected success stories in recent Hollywood cinema. What began as a small psychological horror project has now grown into a global box office phenomenon. Led by Inde Navarrette alongside Michael Johnston and directed by Curry Barker, the film did not open with massive hype, but it quickly changed that narrative through strong audience response. Word of mouth played a major role as viewers connected with its disturbing yet emotional storyline. In multiple regions, the film steadily built momentum and continued expanding its reach even in later weeks. In India, especially, Obsession has surprised trade circles by holding strong against bigger Hollywood releases and sustaining consistent theatre footfall.

How did Obsession become a global box office phenomenon?

Made on a micro budget of just $750,000 (around Rs 6.2 crore), Obsession has turned into a historic box office success. The film has now earned over $234 million globally (approx. Rs 1,950 crore), making it one of the most profitable horror films ever made. Its rapid rise from a limited release to a global hit highlights how strong storytelling and audience-driven momentum can outperform traditional marketing-led releases. The film has also entered elite territory by achieving massive returns within a short theatrical window, far exceeding early industry expectations.

Which Hollywood films has Obsession surpassed at the global box office?

Obsession has overtaken several major Hollywood titles during its record-breaking run. It has surpassed Downton Abbey ($194.6 million) to become the highest-grossing Focus Features film of all time. It has also outperformed modern horror and genre titles such as Us, Get Out, Evil Dead Rise and Annabelle Comes Home in various global and domestic benchmarks depending on tracking categories.

In key performance metrics, it has even crossed lifetime horror benchmarks set by cult hits like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, especially in ROI, late-weekend holds and fourth-weekend earnings. It has also managed to outperform several recent mainstream horror releases, including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in comparable international run trends, strengthening its position as a new-age breakout hit.

What records has Obsession broken worldwide?

The film’s run has been defined by 12 major records including:

Highest-grossing film ever under a Rs 10 crore (sub-$1 million) budget

Highest-grossing Focus Features film globally

Biggest fourth-weekend hold in horror history with minimal drop

Fastest micro-budget film to cross $200 million (approx. Rs 1,660 crore)

Record-breaking ROI with over 300x return on budget

Strongest festival acquisition performance at TIFF

Consistent multi-week box office growth rarely seen in modern horror

Top-tier international horror run across multiple territories

Highest fourth-weekend gross for a horror film worldwide

Longest sustained per-theatre earning streak in genre history

Breakout performance across international markets

Surpassed multiple modern horror franchises in cumulative earnings

These milestones place Obsession among the most unusual and dominant success stories in recent horror cinema.

How did Obsession perform in India at the box office?

In India, Obsession has also delivered a surprisingly strong theatrical run. According to tracking data, the film recorded a significant jump on Day 16. Day 16 collection of Rs 5.75 crore represents a 74.2% growth from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 3.30 crore. Among all major Hollywood, Bollywood releases in India excluding Peddi, Obsession has now surpassed titles like Disclosure Day, Backrooms and The Conjuring series entries in comparable theatrical momentum and hold strength. The film has consistently shown stronger late-week growth, especially in evening and night shows, which has helped it stay ahead in overall performance rankings.

Why is Obsession performing better than expected?

The success of Obsession is largely driven by strong audience engagement and its psychological horror theme. Instead of relying on typical horror formulas, the film focuses on obsession, emotional breakdown and psychological tension. This has helped it connect strongly with urban audiences and social media-driven discussions, giving it sustained visibility even weeks after release.