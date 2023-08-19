Home

‘Extortion Is Illegal’: Octavia Spencer Backs Britney Spears Post Sam Asghari’s Prenup Warning

Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer was seen supporting Britney Spears after Sam Asghari reportedly issued a warning to the singer and threatened to reveal her personal details if their pre-nup was not renegotiated.

Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer recently lent support to Britney Spears amid the reports of her separation from her husband Sam Asghari. Going by a report in Page Six, Sam Asghari is threatening to reveal embarrassing information about Britney Spears unless their prenup is re-negotiated. Reacting to this, Octavia Spencer took to the comment section of a post sharing the news and wrote, “Extortion is illegal”.

When Octavia Spencer Warned Britney Spears

This is not the first time that Octavia Spencer was seen supporting Britney Spears. Refreshing your memory, when the singer announced that Sam Asghari has finally proposed to her after almost five years of dating through an Instagram post in 2021, Octavia Spencer commented, saying, “make him sign a prenup.” The actress later cleared the air on her comment saying that she wanted to make the couple laugh and not hurt anyone’s feelings. However, now as the couple is headed for a divorce, several fans believe that Octavia Spencer was the only one who saw this coming.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Her Divorce

Britney Spears recently made a statement on her Instagram handle about her split with Sam Asghari. She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! … So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met when the actor and model was hired in 2016 to work on one of the singer’s music videos. They dated for several years before finally taking the plunge in June 2022. Reports of their separation surfaced a few days ago.

