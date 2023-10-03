Home

October 2023 Movies, OTT Movies, Web-Series That You Cannot Miss To Watch

Looking forward for some entertainment this October? Don't worry! Here is a list of upcoming movies and series releasing this month.

Since the pandemic hit the world it really affected the cinema world as theatres were empty but things got back to normal now. Bollywood is continuously producing a number of hits one by one keeping its audience entertained all the time. If you are looking for something latest, fresh, and entertaining then don’t worry this October is packed with upcoming OTT series and theatre movies. Here is the list of some upcoming OTT series, movies and theatrical movies that are all set to release in October 2023.

Upcoming Movies and OTT Series to Watch in October 2023

1- Mumbai Diaries Season 2– This season will showcase the challenges faced by doctors and medical staff when a natural calamity hits the town in Mumbai. The medical drama will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi

2- Sultan of Delhi– The story of this series revolves around Arjun Bhatia who explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage, and the ultimate fight for power. The highly anticipated series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13.

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm, Vinay Pathak, Nishant, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

3- Mission Raniganj– The story is based on Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 mine workers during the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. This action thriller movie will hit the theatres on October 6.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pravan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Lankesh Bhardwaj, Rajesh Sharma, Anant Mahadevan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Veerendra Saxena, Saanand Verma, Arif Zakaria, Khusbhoo Atre, Raj Awasti, Hima Singh, Gaurav Prateek, Varun Badola, Asha Patel, Jameel Khan, Manoj Anand and more.

4- Thank You For Coming– The story is about five girl best friends who reunite in a family gathering and explore true depth of their friendship by overcoming several ups and downs in their life. This multi-starrer movie will be released on October 6.

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi



5- Tejas– The movie explores Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The movie will be released on October 20.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Mirko Quaini, Veena Nair, Anuj Khurana, Arnob Khan Akib, Rohed Khan, Aakash Ahuja, Ozgur Kurt



6- Ganpath: A hero is born– The action-packed movie showcases a hero who fights against all the odds and evils to let people survive. It is now scheduled for theatrical release on 20 October 2023, coinciding with Dussehra.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon, Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon, Ziad Bakri

7- Dono- It is a romantic captivating movie all set to be released on October 5 in theatres. Directed by Avinash Barjatya. The movie featuring fresh talent Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon is received a lot of love from the audience since the release of its trailer.

Cast:Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon and Rohan Khurana



8- Khufiya– The Indian Spy Agency strives to find someone who is selling defense secrets by pretending to be someone else. The movie will be released on Netflix on October 5.

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra, Disney James



9- Yaariyan 2– It is a romantic drama wrapped with several adventures and will be released on October 20 in theatres.

Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pearl V Puri.



10- Guthlee Ladoo– An emotional story of a school principal who highlights the educational obstacles encountered by the underprivileged. This movies showcases the issue of discrimination regarding cast and will be released on October 13 in theatres.

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay



11- Aankh Micholi– It is an upcoming comedy movie that revolves around a family who wants to marry their daughter to an NRI. This movie will surely give you a dose of laughter and drama all set to be released on October 27 in theatres.

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhimanyu Dasani



12- OMG 2 on Netflix– The Akshay Kumar starrer movie released in August this year will be making its OTT debut on Netflix on October 8.

Cast: Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Dhar, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala, Aarush Varma, Geeta Agrawal, Hemant Kumar Choudhary, Vijay Mishra, Kshitij Pawar, Yash Bhojwani, Shruti Gholap, Rajiv Kachroo, Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch this space for more details on Bollywood movies.

