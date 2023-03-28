Home

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru Found Dead at Uncle’s House

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru died by suicide on Sunday, March 26 at her uncle's home. May her soul rest in peace.

Aspiring Odia singer-actress Ruchismita Guru was found dead at her uncle’s house in Balangir district on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. It’s the same day when Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s suicide news broke.

As per the reports, Ruchismita Guru’s body was found hanging. The local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. The cops have questioned family members and they are trying to find out the exact reason behind this big step. As per local media reports, her mother has claimed that she had a heated conversation with her daughter over the preparation of aloo paratha.

Ruchismita’s mother further revealed that the actress had attempted suicide earlier also. The singer, who hailed from the Sonepur district, used to live in Talpali area of the Balangir Town along with her family members.

May her soul rest in peace.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

