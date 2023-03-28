Home

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru’s Body Found Hanging at Uncle’s House

Odia Actress Ruchismita Guru died by suicide on Sunday. Her body was found hanging at her uncle's home.

Aspiring Odia singer-actress Ruchismita Guru’s body was found hanging at her uncle’s house in Balangir district on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. It’s the same day when Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s suicide news broke.

As per the reports, Ruchismita Guru’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. The cops have questioned family members and they are trying to find out the exact reason behind this big step. As per local media reports, her mother has claimed that she had a heated conversation with her daughter over the preparation of aloo paratha.

Ruchismita’s mother further revealed that the actress had attempted suicide earlier also. The singer, who hailed from the Sonepur district, used to live in Talpali area of the Balangir Town along with her family members.

May her soul rest in peace.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.