Bhubaneswar: TV actor from the Odia industry, Rashmirekha Ojha, was allegedly found dead at her house in Bhubaneswar. She allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. Rashmirekha was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house at around 10.30 pm yesterday. Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information from the landlord. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The Police have also found a suicide note that was kept on a table. She wrote in the suicide note, "Miss you, baba. I will miss you from heaven. I am a bad girl". The investigation team has said that the handwriting matches. However, her father doesn't agree and suspects her boyfriend Santosh Patra who was living with her in the same apartment. However, her live-in partner moved out of the house a few days back and started living separately.

"The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented home on the night of June 18. The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death," the DCP explained.

Rashmirekha Ojha, who hailed from Jagatsinghpur district, shot to fame in the Odia television industry with her role in the daily soap Kemiti Kahibi Kaha.