Official: Leo Becomes Third Tamil Film And 15th Indian Film to Release in IMAX

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is only the third film to be releasing in IMAX. Here's all about the same.

Leo on IMAX: It’s official! Leo is one of the biggest Indian films of the year. It has created a great deal of attention from fans all over the globe. The advance bookings have begun on an impressive note, and the movie is already breaking the opening records for Kollywood.

Now to add to the excitement of fans, it’s officially announced by the makers that Leo will release in IMAX. This will add a new dimension to the viewing experience on big screens. IMAX Corporation and 7 Screen Studios have set a partnership to bring the Thalapthy Vijay starrer to IMAX screens in India and worldwide on October 19.

Leo will be the third Tamil film and fifteenth Indian film to be released in IMAX. Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 were the only two films in Kollywood to be released in IMAX.

Let’s look at the list of Indian films released in IMAX:

Dhoom 3 (2013) Bang Bang! (2014) Baahubali 2 (2017) Padmaavat (2018) Thugs of Hindostan (2018) Saaho (2019) RRR (2022) KGF2 (2022) Brahmāstra (2022) PS1 (2022) Pathaan (2023) Bholaa (2023) PS2 (2023) Jawan (2023) LEO (2023)

The IMAX format will do full justice to the spectacular visuals of Leo, providing an immersive experience to the audience. Acclaimed cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the cinematography. We witnessed his magnificent work in the Leo trailer. The visuals are expected to set a new benchmark for Tamil films. Leo is slated to open in theatres on October 19. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

