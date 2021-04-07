Mumbai: On World Health Day 2021, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma impresses her fans by lifting her husband and Indian Cricket Team’s captain Virat Kohli. Virat and Anushka are together shooting for an advertisement where the actor lifted Virat by strongly holding him from the back. This not only surprises us but also the captain who was shocked to see it. He said, ‘Oh Teri!’ As soon as Anushka Sharma realised, she repeatedly said: “Did I do it?”. Virat asked her to do it again and she again lifted him from the back. While sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote: “Did I do it ? 😋💪❤️”. Also Read - IPL Winners List : Watch Video to Know The Teams Who Lifted the IPL Cup From 2008-2020

